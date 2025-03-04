Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Stock Price Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 450,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average daily volume of 40,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Southern Energy Trading Down 23.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.63. The stock has a market cap of £10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

