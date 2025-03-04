First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
GRID traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. 244,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,122. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.31. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
