First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

GRID traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. 244,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,122. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.31. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.