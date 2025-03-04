Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 803.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,157. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Organigram has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

