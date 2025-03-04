Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,136. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

