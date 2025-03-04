Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

