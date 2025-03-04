Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,041 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises approximately 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

