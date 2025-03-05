Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.89. Capri shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 1,505,791 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Capri Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,306,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 1,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 78,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

