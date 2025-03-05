Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 128,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,021. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,119 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 140,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 93,063 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

