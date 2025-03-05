BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,488. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,740,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,057,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 167,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.