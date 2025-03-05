BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BDJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,488. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
