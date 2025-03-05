E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 45970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETWO

E2open Parent Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $749.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 282,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 271,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 473,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.