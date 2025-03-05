Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 5,779 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $41,204.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,032.14. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 240,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,083. The firm has a market cap of $325.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 591,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

