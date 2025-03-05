ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ZKH Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group Stock Performance

ZKH Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 43,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.02. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.