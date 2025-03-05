David W. Mason Sells 9,127 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) insider David W. Mason sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $101,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,373.36. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Semrush alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Semrush by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEMR

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.