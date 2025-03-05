2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.28. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 18,829,994 shares changing hands.
2x Ether ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.
2x Ether ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Ether ETF
The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Ether ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.