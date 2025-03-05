Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 18.89. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
