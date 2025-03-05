Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 18.89. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

