Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $41.31. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 520,424 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

