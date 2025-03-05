Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PZG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 61,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,595. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,751,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 648,464 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

