Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 315672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

