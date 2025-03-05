Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Yext also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 1,420,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

