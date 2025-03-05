Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Announces Earnings Results

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Auddia Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 285,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

