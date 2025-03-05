Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
