Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.