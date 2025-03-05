StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

