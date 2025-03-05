Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $63.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Sunoco stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8865 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 53.64%.
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
