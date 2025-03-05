Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,726 shares of company stock worth $24,662,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

