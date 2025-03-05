Reviewing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT)

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hitek Global and DocuSign”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitek Global $3.45 million 5.09 $1.05 million N/A N/A DocuSign $2.91 billion 5.69 $73.98 million $4.85 16.92

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Hitek Global.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Hitek Global has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hitek Global and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitek Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00

DocuSign has a consensus price target of $92.45, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Hitek Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Hitek Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hitek Global and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A DocuSign 34.73% 14.90% 6.90%

Summary

DocuSign beats Hitek Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitek Global

(Get Free Report)

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.