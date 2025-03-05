Contrasting Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) & Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $16.40 billion 0.90 $1.54 billion $9.06 14.40 Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.33 $720,000.00 ($0.35) -12.51

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.5% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 6.57% 30.54% 12.68% Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 4 15 1 2.85 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00

Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus price target of $190.72, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Risk & Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.