What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for LMAT Q3 Earnings?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $90.47 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

