Contrasting Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brera and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $2.68 million 3.03 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.21 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,002.00

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brera and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Brera.

Risk and Volatility

Brera has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Brera on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

