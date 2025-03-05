What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Ameresco Q3 Earnings?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 241,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.