Roth Capital Predicts Weaker Earnings for Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assured Guaranty in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

AGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $740,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,026,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

