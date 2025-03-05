Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 13.9 %

CMMB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

