Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Honest FY2025 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Honest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 122.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.