What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.97. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.83.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$163.02 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$131.57 and a 12-month high of C$180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.94.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total value of C$52,257.10. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $7,379,177.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

