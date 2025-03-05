Roth Capital Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,348 shares of company stock worth $5,479,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

