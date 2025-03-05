TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

TLSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,422.47. This represents a 1.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius purchased 62,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,736,069.56. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,828 shares of company stock valued at $544,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

