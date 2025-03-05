Real Brokerage (REAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $300.11 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 2.5 %

REAX opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.01. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.