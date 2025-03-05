Q1 Earnings Estimate for AMC Issued By Barrington Research

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

AMC stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

