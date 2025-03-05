What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for WSP Global Q2 Earnings?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$284.83.

Shares of WSP opened at C$246.90 on Monday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$201.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$264.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$251.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

