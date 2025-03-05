Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 264564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.65).
Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.27. The firm has a market cap of £18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.18.
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arecor Therapeutics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.