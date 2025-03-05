Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 869168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.24 ($0.04).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance
About Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
