Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.09. Approximately 27,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 30,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

