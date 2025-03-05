Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.43), with a volume of 62973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.54).

Tristel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 405.20. The company has a market capitalization of £165.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current year.

Tristel Company Profile

