Financial Comparison: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Technology Group and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Doximity 0 11 8 2 2.57

Doximity has a consensus price target of $64.22, suggesting a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $12.35 million 32.00 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Doximity $550.17 million 23.59 $147.58 million $1.00 69.52

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Doximity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Doximity 36.60% 21.75% 18.64%

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Technology Group has a beta of 9.93, meaning that its share price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats Alpha Technology Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

