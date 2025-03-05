Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 150,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

