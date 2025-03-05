Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Shares of CHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 150,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
