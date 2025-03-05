Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.81. 66,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,889. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.14. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

