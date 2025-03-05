Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 63,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,939. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

