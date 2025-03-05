Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $66.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $72.40.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.