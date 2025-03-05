Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $66.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $72.40.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

