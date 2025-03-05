Insider Selling: NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam R. Levy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $12,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,737.44. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEXGEL Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXGL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,705. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NEXGEL by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEXGEL by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NEXGEL in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

