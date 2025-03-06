China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.30. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
