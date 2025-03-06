VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.09 ($7.77) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.83). VP shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.83), with a volume of 9,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 576.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 603.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10.

In other news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,334.88). 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

